Patriots' Josh Gordon: Physical pending
Gordon (hamstring) must take a physical for Monday's trade from Cleveland to New England to be made official, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
Gordon arrived late to training camp and played 69 of 89 offensive snaps in the Browns' regular-season opener, but a late-week snafu during a promotional shoot Friday caused the team to announce their intentions to release the mercurial wideout. Instead, he garnered significant interest on the trade market, and the Patriots bit Monday, sending a 2019 fifth-round pick to the Browns. Once the deal was announced, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed that Gordon underwent an MRI on his injured hamstring that "came out fine." However, Gordon appears as if he has to face the Patriots' medical staff before his next destination is confirmed.
