Patriots' Josh Gordon: Placed on NFI list
Gordon, who has been granted his conditional reinstatement by the NFL, has been placed on the Patriots' non-football injury list, according to Field Yates of ESPN.
Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, Gordon was officially was added to the Patriots' 90-man roster Sunday and was subsequently placed on the non-football injury list. Though Gordon is eligible to play in the regular season, the earliest he'd be able to play in an exhibition game is Aug. 29, against the Giants. From a talent standpoint, Gordon had loads to offer the Patriots' offense, but it appears as though the team intends to ease the 28-year-old back into the mix following his lengthy absence, a notion supported by Sunday's transaction. In a statement released by the team Saturday, coach Bill Belichick noted "for the past eight months, Josh's situation has been entirely a league matter. When Josh returns to our program, we will evaluate the entire situation and do what we feel is best for Josh and the team."
