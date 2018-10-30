Gordon (hamstring) was on the field for 64 of the Patriots' 76 offensive snaps Monday in a 25-6 win over the Bills, finishing with four receptions on six targets for 42 yards.

The wideout was officially listed as a starter in the contest, despite a pre-game report via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicating that Gordon was expected to sit out a few series as punishment for tardiness. When asked about the report after his team's win, Gordon noted, "That's going to be a question you're going to have to ask [coach Bill Belichick] about. In relation to the game, I was available, so that's a plus." It's not expected that Belichick will elaborate further under the matter, but it's assumed Gordon will handle his regular duties in the Patriots' Week 9 game against the Packers, a contest that has some shootout potential.