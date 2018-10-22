Patriots' Josh Gordon: Plays 95 percent of snaps
Gordon played 61 of 64 snaps (95 percent) on offense in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears.
This marked a second straight game handling a starter-type workload after Gordon played 81 percent of the snaps Week 6 against Kansas City. He took advantage with four catches for 100 yards on seven targets this time around, including 55 yards on a catch-and-run that came up just shy of the end zone. Chris Hogan also drew seven targets and finished second on the team with six catches, but his snap share (66 percent) was a distant third to Gordon and Julian Edelman (98 percent), while Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson combined for just 14 snaps. Gordon should stay busy in a Week 8 trip to Buffalo.
