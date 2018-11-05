Gordon downplayed the dislocated finger issue he played through in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. "I guess it's like a freak accident, nothing too crazy," Gordon said after the game. "One of the slant routes, I think some pressure fell on it and it dislocated, so I popped it back into place a couple of times during the game. It's fine."

Gordon was on the field for 57 of a possible 71 snaps on offense Sunday, en route to hauling in five of his 10 targets for a team-high 130 yards and a TD. Though Gordon's finger injury isn't something that should impact his Week 10 availability, the wideout is likely to continue to be listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a hamstring issue that he's been managing since the Patriots traded for him in mid-September.