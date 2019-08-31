Patriots' Josh Gordon: Poised to contribute early on
With Demaryius Thomas having been let go by the Patriots, the team's top wideouts for now are Julian Edelman, Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and N'Keal Harry.
Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots could bring Thomas back, but with Gordon having been reinstated from his suspension and subsequently having played in the team's preseason finale, he's now in line to play in Week 1. How heavily hell be used remains to be seen, but Gordon has the ability to make an impact even without a ton of volume, so he's already worked his way back on to the early-season fantasy radar.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Two catches in five drives•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Ditches NFI tag•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Seen at team's facility Monday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Placed on NFI list•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Belichick releases mystifying statement•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Back from suspension•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Trade Impact: Hyde matter in HOU?
Less than a week after Lamar Miller's season-ending injury, the Texans acquired his potential...
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.