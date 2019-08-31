With Demaryius Thomas having been let go by the Patriots, the team's top wideouts for now are Julian Edelman, Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and N'Keal Harry.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots could bring Thomas back, but with Gordon having been reinstated from his suspension and subsequently having played in the team's preseason finale, he's now in line to play in Week 1. How heavily hell be used remains to be seen, but Gordon has the ability to make an impact even without a ton of volume, so he's already worked his way back on to the early-season fantasy radar.