Patriots' Josh Gordon: Present for practice Wednesday
Gordon (hamstring) was present for practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
It remains to be seen if he'll be listed as a full or limited participant, but the hamstring injury that sidelined Gordon (while with the Browns) in Week 2, is evidently not a major concern. While it's hard to predict when Gordon might make a fantasy impact with the Patriots, once he's up to speed with the team's offense, he'll be an intriguing lineup option, assuming he remains healthy and focused.
