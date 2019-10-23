Play

Patriots' Josh Gordon: Present for walk-through practice

Gordon (knee/ankle) was spotted at Wednesday's walk-through, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican reports.

Gordon sat out Monday's win over the Jets, but his presence on the field Wednesday suggests that he has a shot to return to action Sunday against the Browns. We'll have to see how the Patriots list the wideout's level of practice participation on Wednesday's injury report, but it appears as though he's in the day-to-day category at this stage. Also practicing Wednesday was newcomer Mohamed Sanu, a player who could end up cutting into Gordon's workload once he's up to speed with the Patriots' playbook.

