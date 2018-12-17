Patriots' Josh Gordon: Production plummets in loss
Gordon brought in one of two targets for 19 yards in the Patriots' 17-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
After several weeks of solid-to-excellent production, Gordon's numbers sunk to their lowest point since he joined the Patriots in late September. The 27-year-old reception, receiving yardage and target totals were all season worsts, as Gordon came up small at a critical time of season for fantasy owners. His quest to bounce back in Week 16 won't exactly be easy, considering he'll face a stingy Bills secondary.
