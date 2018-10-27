Patriots' Josh Gordon: Questionable for Monday
Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Buffalo, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Gordon was a limited practice participant throughout the week to earn the questionable tag. The 27-year-old's snap-share has risen in recent weeks despite the previous hamstring issue, and at this point there's no specifics to suggest his availability for Monday's game is truly in doubt.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Logs another limited practice•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Plays 95 percent of snaps•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Hits century mark in Week 7 win•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: On track to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...