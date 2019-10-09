Patriots' Josh Gordon: Questionable for Week 6

Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Giants.

Julian Edelman (chest) is also listed as questionable for the contest, but both banged-up receivers are expected to be available in Week 6. Gordon is averaging seven targets and 56 receiving yards five games into the 2019 season, but it's not hard to imagine him picking up the pace in the coming weeks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories