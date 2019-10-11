Patriots' Josh Gordon: Questionable to return Thursday

Gordon is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Giants with a knee injury.

Gordon had his left leg bent back awkwardly while attempting to keep Giants' linebacker Markus Golden out of the endzone late in the second quarter. He worked on the bike for a while on the sideline but did not appear on the field prior to halftime. The Patriots are already short-handed at receiver, with Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) and 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry (ankle) both out. If Gordon does not return, he will have 11 days to recover before a Week 7 matchup against the Jets.