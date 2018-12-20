The NFL announced Thursday that Gordon has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list on a indefinite basis after violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The suspension was foreshadowed earlier Thursday, when Gordon released a statement on his personal Twitter account suggesting he would take time away from football to address his mental health. It's the fifth ban that Gordon has faced since entering the league in 2012 and the suspension may effectively spell an end to his playing career. Before a return to the NFL is even entertained, Gordon will turn his focus to getting his personal affairs in order.