Patriots' Josh Gordon: Remains limited but looking better
Gordon (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but he did appear to be moving around a bit better than last week, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.
The Patriots traded for Gordon last week and then listed him as a limited participant at every practice, eventually deeming him questionable on the Friday injury report before ruling him out Sunday morning. Although his practice status doesn't provide a tangible sign of progress, Gordon should be somewhat healthier this week and also better acquainted with the New England playbook. An upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday would erase most of the doubt regarding his availability for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Of course, the Patriots are probably more inclined to stick with the 'limited-questionable' path, making it tougher for Miami to figure out if the talented wide receiver will play.
