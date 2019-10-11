Patriots' Josh Gordon: Reportedly avoids serious injury
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that Gordon avoided a major knee injury Thursday night against the Giants.
Rapoport notes that the wideout was spotted in the second half riding a stationary bike, which hints that he might have had a chance to re-enter the contest. That's not to say that Gordon won't be impacted by the injury, but he'll have some extra recovery time, with the Patriots' next game not until Oct. 21 against the Jets. With Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) already out, Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski finished Thursday night's contest as the team's top three wide receivers. Prior to his exit, Gordon caught his only target for seven yards.
