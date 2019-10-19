Patriots' Josh Gordon: Ruled out versus Jets
Gordon (knee) is ruled out for Monday's divisional contest against the Jets, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Gordon hasn't practiced all week, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. He's hoping to only require a one-game absence as he works through a knee injury. In Gordon's absence, Jakobi Meyers stands to see an increased role in New England's aerial attack.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Likely out Monday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Not practicing Friday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Dealing with knee and ankle issues•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Reportedly avoids serious injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Fantasy football picks, Week 7 rankings
No. 1-ranked Fantasy football expert Jacob Gibbs reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Week 7 injury report: Gurley & DJ issues
Running back injuries piled up fast, didn't they? Dave Richard lays out what's happening in...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...