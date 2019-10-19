Play

Patriots' Josh Gordon: Ruled out versus Jets

Gordon (knee) is ruled out for Monday's divisional contest against the Jets, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Gordon hasn't practiced all week, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. He's hoping to only require a one-game absence as he works through a knee injury. In Gordon's absence, Jakobi Meyers stands to see an increased role in New England's aerial attack.

