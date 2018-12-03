Patriots' Josh Gordon: Scores receiving touchdown
Gordon caught all three of his targets for 58 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings.
Gordon finished fourth on the team in targets, but he averaged a healthy 19.3 yards per catch and trailed only James White in receiving yardage. He also marked the occasion with his fourth touchdown of the season on a 24-yard play to break a tie game in the third quarter. After a turbulent start to the season, Gordon has finally achieved some consistency and now has at least 70 receiving yards or a touchdown in five of the last six games. He'll look to keep it up next Sunday against the Dolphins.
