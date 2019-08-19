Patriots' Josh Gordon: Seen at team's facility Monday
Gordon was spotted at the Patriots' facility Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Though he's been conditionally reinstated and is now on the Patriots' active roster, the team placed placed the wideout on the NFI (non-football injury list) Sunday. Per of Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com,the transaction is "just a paperwork move" as Gordon "works his way back from a conditioning standpoint." It's unclear when the wideout might return to practice, but it is already known that he's not eligible to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers.
