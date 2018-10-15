Patriots' Josh Gordon: Sees nine targets Sunday
Gordon caught five of his team-high nine targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs.
In his third game with the Patriots, Gordon (who logged 18 snaps in each of his first two outings with the team) was on the field for 63 of a possible 78 snaps. Meanwhile, Julian Edelman logged 71 snaps and Chris Hogan was out there for 47 snaps. Looking ahead, we expect Gordon to remain a key weapon in the Patriots attack, and as he gains added familiarity with the team's playbook and gets more in sync with QB Tom Brady, production will follow. He'll take aim at the rugged Bears defense on the road in Week 7, which poses a challenge, but the arrow is clearly pointing up for Gordon now that his workload is on the upswing.
