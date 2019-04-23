Patriots' Josh Gordon: Signs contract tender
Gordon (suspension) has signed his restricted free agent tender with the Patriots, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Gordon remains indefinitely suspended by the NFL, but the act of signing his contact tender ensures that if he's deemed eligible to play at any point this coming season, it will be with the Patriots. In 12 games (11 with New England) last year, Gordon displayed flashes of his undeniable skill, en route to catching 41 passes for 737 yards and four TDs. Beyond Julian Edelman, roles in the team's 2019 wideout corps have not yet been solidified, so if at any point Gordon's playing eligibility is restored, the 28-year-old could quickly re-emerge as a key target for QB Tom Brady.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Gets original-round tender•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Could be reinstated before 2019•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Has support from ownership•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Suspended after multiple violations•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Receives indefinite suspension•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Facing potential suspension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...