Gordon (suspension) has signed his restricted free agent tender with the Patriots, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Gordon remains indefinitely suspended by the NFL, but the act of signing his contact tender ensures that if he's deemed eligible to play at any point this coming season, it will be with the Patriots. In 12 games (11 with New England) last year, Gordon displayed flashes of his undeniable skill, en route to catching 41 passes for 737 yards and four TDs. Beyond Julian Edelman, roles in the team's 2019 wideout corps have not yet been solidified, so if at any point Gordon's playing eligibility is restored, the 28-year-old could quickly re-emerge as a key target for QB Tom Brady.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...