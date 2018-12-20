Patriots' Josh Gordon: "Stepping away" from Patriots
Gordon released a statement via his personal Twitter account that disclosed he will be taking some time away from football to attend to his mental health.
Gordon did not disclose the length of his prospective absence, merely stating that "I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health." The former All-Pro wideout had experienced a bit of a resurgence in New England, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns through his first 11 games with the organization. Gordon has an extensive history of mental health and substance abuse issues that led to a two-plus year absence from football earlier in his career, and he will now step away again to address any current concerns head-on. While football isn't the most important aspect to consider in this situation, the Patriots will now host Buffalo on Sunday with Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan atop the wide receiver depth chart.
