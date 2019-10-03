Patriots' Josh Gordon: Still limited at practice
Gordon (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Per NESN's Doug Kyed, the wideout relayed Wednesday that he'll be "ready to go" for Sunday's game against Washington, but he's legitimately banged up after a couple of rugged outings and therefore likely to be officially listed as questionable on the Patriots' final Week 5 injury report.
