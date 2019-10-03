Play

Patriots' Josh Gordon: Still limited at practice

Gordon (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Per NESN's Doug Kyed, the wideout relayed Wednesday that he'll be "ready to go" for Sunday's game against Washington, but he's legitimately banged up after a couple of rugged outings and therefore likely to be officially listed as questionable on the Patriots' final Week 5 injury report.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories