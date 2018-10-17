Patriots' Josh Gordon: Still limited in practice
Gordon (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Gordon still hasn't logged a full practice since joining the Patriots, but he did play 63 snaps (81 percent) and lead the team in targets (nine) during Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs. With no report of a setback, Gordon could handle another sizable workload Sunday in Chicago, facing a Bears defense that's surrendered a 71 percent catch rate and 9.6 yards per target on passes thrown to wide receivers. Granted, the Bears have been far from toothless, averaging 3.6 sacks and 2.0 interceptions per game.
