Gordon (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Gordon still hasn't logged a full practice since joining the Patriots, but he did play 63 snaps (81 percent) and lead the team in targets (nine) during Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs. With no report of a setback, Gordon could handle another sizable workload Sunday in Chicago, facing a Bears defense that's surrendered a 71 percent catch rate and 9.6 yards per target on passes thrown to wide receivers. Granted, the Bears have been far from toothless, averaging 3.6 sacks and 2.0 interceptions per game.

