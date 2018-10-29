Patriots' Josh Gordon: Suits up Monday, but expected to sit out a few series
Gordon (hamstring) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Bills.
It's no surprise that he's suiting up after practicing in limited fashion this past week. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that due to some recent tardiness, Gordon is expected to be "kept off the field for several series -- about a quarter" Monday night before returning to his normal role as the Patriots' No. 2 wide receiver. That anticipated reduction in snaps represents something of a hit Gordon's Week 8 fantasy upside, but it won't necessarily stop him from having a productive outing Monday, given his play-making ability. The Patriots are evidently fine with minor discipline for the talented wideout this time around, but they may not be so tolerant if Gordon shows up late for future practices/meetings, given his off-field history.
