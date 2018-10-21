Gordon (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

With tight end Rob Gronkowski (who leads the Patriots with 405 receiving yards) sidelined with a back injury Sunday, Gordon's profile in the team's offense has a chance to continue to grow in Week 7. The wideout, who logged 18 snaps in each of his first two outings for New England, was on the field for 63 of a possible 78 snaps in Week 6's 43-40 win over the Chiefs, en route to hauling in five of his team-high nine targets for 42 yards. With a 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame and top-flight playmaking skills, the arrow in terms of Gordon's fantasy upside is pointing up, now that he's gained more experience in the Patriots offense and continues to move past the hamstring issue that slowed him early on during his stint with the team.

