Patriots' Josh Gordon: Suits up Sunday
Gordon (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Per Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com, Gordon's hamstring issue was the determining factor regarding his Week 4 status, rather than his familiarity with the Patriots offense. As long as the wideout avoids any in-game setbacks, Gordon could make some plays Sunday, but in his debut with New England he profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option, given the uncertainly with regard to how extensively he'll be targeted.
