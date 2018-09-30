Gordon (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Per Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com, Gordon's hamstring issue was the determining factor regarding his Week 4 status, rather than his familiarity with the Patriots offense. As long as the wideout avoids any in-game setbacks, Gordon could make some plays Sunday, but in his debut with New England he profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option, given the uncertainly with regard to how extensively he'll be targeted.

