Gordon (hamstring) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Colts.

Gordon saw 18 of a possible 81 snaps in his debut with the Patriots in Week 4, en route to catching both of his targets for 32 yards. He's a candidate to see more snaps in the coming weeks, but he'll still have to contend with fellow wideout Chris Hogan as well as slot ace Julian Edelman (back from suspension) for targets in the Patriots' passing game. At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and with top-flight playmaking skills, Gordon brings upside to the table, but he's still growing into his role with his new team and therefore profiles as a boom-or-bust fantasy option.

