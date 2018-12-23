Patriots' Josh Gordon: Suspended after multiple violations
The indefinite suspension Gordon received Thursday was the result of "multiple violations" of the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The suspension was Gordon's fifth since entering the NFL in 2012. Prior to the news of his latest ban being announced, Gordon posted on his personal Twitter account that he intended to take some time away from football to tend to his mental health. If Gordon intends to apply for reinstatement, Rapoport notes that the wideout would need to prove to the NFL that he's "clean for a sustained period of time" before being deemed eligible to play. Rapoport added that while it's "possible" Gordon could be reinstated prior to the 2019 season, that doesn't seem especially likely in light of his status as a repeat offender of the NFL's drug policy.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Receives indefinite suspension•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Facing potential suspension•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: 'Stepping away' from team•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Production plummets in loss•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: A shade under 100 yards in loss•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Scores receiving touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...