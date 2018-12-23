The indefinite suspension Gordon received Thursday was the result of "multiple violations" of the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The suspension was Gordon's fifth since entering the NFL in 2012. Prior to the news of his latest ban being announced, Gordon posted on his personal Twitter account that he intended to take some time away from football to tend to his mental health. If Gordon intends to apply for reinstatement, Rapoport notes that the wideout would need to prove to the NFL that he's "clean for a sustained period of time" before being deemed eligible to play. Rapoport added that while it's "possible" Gordon could be reinstated prior to the 2019 season, that doesn't seem especially likely in light of his status as a repeat offender of the NFL's drug policy.