Patriots' Josh Gordon: Tops 50 yards in Week 5 win
Gordon caught five of eight targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 33-7 win over Washington.
Gordon's eight targets were one behind the team lead, shared by Julian Edelman and James White. Fellow wide receiver Phillip Dorsett left in the first half due to a hamstring injury, further cutting into the team's depth at the position behind Edelman and Gordon. Gordon has 19 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown through five games. He'll face a quick turnaround, with the Giants coming to town Thursday.
