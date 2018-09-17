Patriots' Josh Gordon: Traded to New England

The Patriots will send a fifth-round draft pick to the Browns in exchange for Gordon (hamstring), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the deal, if Gordon isn't active for 10 games, Patriots would get a late-round draft choice back from the Browns. While Gordon carries a high-risk, high-reward label thanks to his off-field/suspension history, the upside he carries is just as obvious. The Patriots are as good a fit as any for Gordon, given the team's current lack of depth at wideout and the fact that he'll be catching passes from a quality QB in Tom Brady. It's hard to predict when Gordon might make an impact with his new team, given that he's dealing with a hamstring issue and must learn a new playbook. Once he's up to speed with the New England offense, however, he'll be an intriguing fantasy lineup option.