Gordon (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With no reports of any setback with the hamstring injury he first suffered back in September when he was still a member of the Browns, Gordon never seemed to be in much peril for the Week 6 matchup. Though Gordon seems on track to suit up, it's unclear if an active status would come with an expanded role in the game plan. Gordon has been limited to 18 offensive snaps in both of his appearances with New England, hauling in four of six targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in those contests.