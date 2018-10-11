Patriots' Josh Gordon: Turns in another limited practice
Gordon (hamstring) remained listed as a limited participant at practice Thursday.
We doubt that there's much concern over Gordon's Week 6 status, but one story line that could impact his fantasy prospects this week is that Chris Hogan (thigh) did not practice Thursday. Hogan's 63 snaps (out of a possible 69) on offense in Week 5 were tops among the Patriots' wideouts, so if he is limited or out Sunday night against the Chiefs, Gordon (18 snaps in Week 5) would likely see an uptick in playing time.
