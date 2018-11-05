Patriots' Josh Gordon: Turns in huge performance
Gordon caught five passes (10 targets) for 130 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers.
Gordon's 10 targets tied Julian Edelman for the team lead Sunday, but the former's 55-yard touchdown catch and run -- that Edelman accidentally thought was thrown to him -- ended up sealing the victory for the Patriots. Gordon has now turned in 100 or more yards in two of his last three contests. It is no coincidence that his two big performances came with Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) sidelined. Expect Gordon's projections to get a bump if Gronk is unable to suit up against the Titans on Sunday.
