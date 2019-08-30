Patriots' Josh Gordon: Two catches in five drives
Gordon caught two of six targets for 30 yards in Thursday's 31-29 loss to the Giants in the preseason finale.
Gordon and Demaryius Thomas both played the first five drives to shake off the cobwebs, with the latter making a significantly greater impact (seven catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns). Both Gordon and Thomas should work in a rotation on the outside, with Phillip Dorsett and rookie N'Keal Harry (leg) also jostling for playing time while Julian Edelman holds down a role in the slot. Conventional wisdom has Gordon as the team's top outside option, though Thomas' performance in this one could cast some doubt on that theory.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Ditches NFI tag•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Seen at team's facility Monday•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Placed on NFI list•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Belichick releases mystifying statement•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Back from suspension•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Applies for reinstatement•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...