Gordon caught two of six targets for 30 yards in Thursday's 31-29 loss to the Giants in the preseason finale.

Gordon and Demaryius Thomas both played the first five drives to shake off the cobwebs, with the latter making a significantly greater impact (seven catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns). Both Gordon and Thomas should work in a rotation on the outside, with Phillip Dorsett and rookie N'Keal Harry (leg) also jostling for playing time while Julian Edelman holds down a role in the slot. Conventional wisdom has Gordon as the team's top outside option, though Thomas' performance in this one could cast some doubt on that theory.

