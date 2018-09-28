Head coach Bill Belichick said, "we'll see," when asked Friday morning whether or not Gordon would be ready to play Sunday against the Dolphins, according to Doug Kyed of NESN.com.

Belichick did not provide any clues regarding Gordon's status for Week 4, but he did at least leave the door open for Gordon to make his New England debut in Week 4. The Patriots will provide an official update on Gordon's status after Friday's practice, but a final call on his availability may not come until game day.