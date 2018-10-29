Patriots' Josh Gordon: Won't handle full workload
Gordon (hamstring) will be disciplined for tardiness during Monday's game at Buffalo, likely being held off the field for several drives to start the game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The report suggests Gordon will sit out the early portion of the game before returning to his normal role as the No. 2 wide receiver. It's somewhat problematic for his Week 8 value, but perhaps even more so for his long-term prospects in New England, considering he had similar issues throughout his time with the Browns. The Patriots apparently are fine with minor discipline this time around, but they may not be so tolerant if Gordon continues to show up late for practices/meetings. On a more positive note, the mercurial wideout handled a 95 percent snap share while catching four of seven targets for 100 yards in last week's 38-31 win over the Bears. A reduction in playing time won't necessarily stop him from having a productive outing on Monday Night Football.
