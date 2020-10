Uche (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, indicating the beginning of his 21-day window to be activated from IR, Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site reports.

The rookie second-rounder has yet to make his NFL debut, as he was a healthy scratch for the season opener and battled ankle and foot injuries after that. Uche spent three weeks on IR, however, and he's eligible to return Sunday against the 49ers. If he ends up being active, Uche is expected to stick to a reserve role.