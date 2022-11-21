Uche (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Uche continues to battle a lingering hamstring injury, but he's suited up for three consecutive contests following a two-game absence. However, after posting eight tackles and four sacks across his previous two appearances, the pass rusher didn't record any counting stats across 18 defensive snaps in Week 11. Uche will have two more opportunities to log a full practice before the team needs to make a decision on his availability for Thursday's matchup against the Vikings.