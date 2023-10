Uche (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The fourth-year linebacker missed the Patriots' Week 7 win over the Bills with a foot injury, but he was able to return to practice in a limited fashion throughout this past week. If Uche misses his second consecutive game, Chris Board and Anfernee Jennings are expected to see an uptick in work in New England's linebacker corps.