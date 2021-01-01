Uche (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
After missing nearly the entire first half of the season because of foot and ankle injuries, Uche will make yet another trip to IR as New England closes out its first non-playoff season since 2008. The second-round rookie was not terribly effective over his nine appearances this season, generating one sack and just nine tackles on a workload of 19.8 defensive snaps per contest. Uche's seven QB hits show he has promise as a pass-rusher, though he largely struggled to close on those opportunities in 2020.