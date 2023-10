Uche's foot injury is not considered a long-term issue, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Uche left New England's Week 6 win over the Raiders with a foot issue, but it seems as if he's dodged what could have been a serious injury. The 25-year-old saw his snap share increase from 26 percent to 50 percent in the absence of Matthew Judon (biceps), and he's now second on the team in sacks with two on the season.