Uche (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Uche has missed each of New England's last two games but was able to log a trio of limited practices leading up to the team's Week 8 matchup against the Jets. In five games this season, Uche has played a rotational role along the defensive line as well as on special teams, racking up three total tackles.