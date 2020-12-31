Uche (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Uche made his first start of the season in this past Monday's loss to the Bills, but he suffered a foot injury after playing just 31 snaps. The rookie second-rounder is in danger of missing the season finale after being absent from practice to start the week. It's an unfortunate incident, as Uche was expected to handle a major workload to close out the season so that the Patriots could better examine his abilities. Chase Winovich and John Simon should both see more playing time if Uche is sidelined for Sunday's game against the Jets.