Uche logged five tackles (four solo), including three sacks, in Monday's 27-13 win against the Cardinals.

It took just one half for Uche to match his previous career-best outing from Week 9 versus Indianapolis, logging all three of his sacks on backup quarterback Colt McCoy during the second half Monday. After dynamic starting signal-caller Kyler Murray was forced out with a torn ACL early in the first quarter, New England's third-ranked pass rush was able to tee off with six total sacks on McCoy. Uche has quickly climbed into the top-10 for sacks in the NFL this season, as all 10 of his sacks have come over the pas six games for New England. However, he still sits second on his own team in sacks behind Matthew Judon (14.5). These two could have their work cut out for them Week 15 while facing a Raiders offense that has allowed fifth-fewest sacks (23) in the NFL this season.