Patriots' Josh Uche: Out again Week 7
RotoWire Staff
Oct 24, 2022
7:06 pm ET
Uche (hamstring) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Bears.
Uche will miss his second game in a row due to a hamstring injury after being limited in practice all week. As a result, expect Anfernee Jennings to step back in opposite Matthew Judon against Chicago.
