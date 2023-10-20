Uche (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bills. Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
While Uche avoided a long-term injury when he hurt his foot in the Pats' loss to the Raiders in Week 6, it will keep him sidelined at least one game. In his absence, some combination of Chris Board and Anfernee Jennings will likely replace his snaps on the edge.
