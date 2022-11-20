site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Josh Uche: Ready to go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Uche (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Jets.
Uche's hamstring has been a lingering issue for the third-year pro this season. However, he's feeling well enough to play Sunday, which is good news for the Patriots' linebacker corps.
