Patriots' Josh Uche: Ready to go Sunday
Uche (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Colts.
Uche will shed his injury designation on gameday for the second week in a row. The third-year pro's availability should be a boost to team's linebacker rotation against Indianapolis.
