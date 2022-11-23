site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-josh-uche-removed-from-injury-report | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Josh Uche: Removed from injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Uche isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's matchup against Minnesota, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Uche will be available for a fourth straight game despite battling a lingering hamstring issue. Over his last three appearances, the third-year pass rusher has totaled eight tackles and four sacks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read