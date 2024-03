Uche has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Patriots, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Uche reportedly had bigger offers elsewhere, but he opted to return to Foxborough for less. The 2020 second-round pick has played four seasons with the Pats and was both a depth defender and special teams contributor last season. He currently projects to start opposite Matthew Judon (biceps) at outside linebacker in 2024.